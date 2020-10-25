Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,869,000 after purchasing an additional 430,636 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 293.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,853,000 after buying an additional 1,476,488 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Workday by 16.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,657,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,780,000 after buying an additional 231,657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Workday by 10.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,234,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,205,000 after buying an additional 121,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,213,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,421,000 after buying an additional 88,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total transaction of $1,075,888.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.20, for a total transaction of $1,173,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $224.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.04. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

