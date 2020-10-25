World Asset Management Inc Acquires 119 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 828.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 64,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 57,858 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 10.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 29.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.73.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares in the company, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $106.12 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.52.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

