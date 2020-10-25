World Asset Management Inc Acquires 58 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $117,183,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 151.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,796,000 after purchasing an additional 231,445 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Public Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,464,000 after purchasing an additional 202,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,799,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,675,000 after purchasing an additional 188,832 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Public Storage by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,419,000 after purchasing an additional 125,120 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. bought 1,900 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.85 per share, for a total transaction of $408,215.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

Public Storage stock opened at $235.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.47 and a 200-day moving average of $202.70. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $241.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

