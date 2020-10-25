World Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in ONEOK by 10.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in ONEOK by 28.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 784,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 176,001 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

OKE stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.