World Asset Management Inc Buys 1,530 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dell were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Dell by 4.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 63,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 62.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 34.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 9.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 99,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Dell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 73,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $4,888,908.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,539,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $9,747,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,442,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 509,479 shares of company stock worth $34,420,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Dell had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. Dell’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

