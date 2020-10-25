World Asset Management Inc Buys 553 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $998,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,770 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 21,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,144,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 84,855 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,364 shares of company stock valued at $8,035,885 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.72.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

