World Asset Management Inc Buys 6 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cable One were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cable One by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter worth $1,092,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,907.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,044.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,812.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,807.09.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

In other Cable One news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,701.22, for a total value of $546,091.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,385.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total value of $541,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,652 shares of company stock worth $4,935,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

