World Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 3,937 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Match Group by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 22,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 1,573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $2,808,733.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $120.30 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 523.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

