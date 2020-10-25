World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in The Allstate by 19.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in The Allstate by 2.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $91.25 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

