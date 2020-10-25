World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 174.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 620.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.69.

PCAR opened at $92.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

