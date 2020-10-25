World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,908 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Applied Materials by 112.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 551,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after acquiring an additional 291,867 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 100.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 14.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,509,083 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,146,000 after acquiring an additional 195,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

