World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Shares of MXIM opened at $72.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $74.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $887,451.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,010 shares of company stock worth $2,240,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

