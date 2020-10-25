World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 669,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,452,000 after purchasing an additional 58,122 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $139.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.72. The company has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

