World Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NYSE:MO opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

