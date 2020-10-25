World Asset Management Inc Has $1.51 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,438,000 after acquiring an additional 361,711 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 107,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,245,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $163.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.43. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.94.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.