World Asset Management Inc Has $1.67 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.45.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

