World Asset Management Inc Has $412,000 Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,040 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $29,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,867,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $645,175,000 after acquiring an additional 325,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 98.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,171,000 after acquiring an additional 116,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $1,436,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,238 shares in the company, valued at $45,039,395.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,900 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $99.38 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $107.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.