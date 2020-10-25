World Asset Management Inc Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,325,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,591,000 after acquiring an additional 66,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,522,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,363,000 after acquiring an additional 259,920 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,884,000 after buying an additional 994,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,164,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,432,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS opened at $85.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $90.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $10,289,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $911,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

