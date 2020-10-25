World Asset Management Inc Has $548,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 117,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,974,000 after purchasing an additional 71,191 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK opened at $243.10 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $251.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.22.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,850.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

