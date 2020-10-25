World Asset Management Inc Has $580,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,734,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 103,103 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $930,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 28.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 16.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

Shares of TSCO opened at $139.82 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $157.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,825 shares of company stock worth $25,257,904. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

