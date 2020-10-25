World Asset Management Inc Has $8.58 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.9% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,749,000 after purchasing an additional 295,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $835,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,707,000 after purchasing an additional 231,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,286,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

