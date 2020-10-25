World Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.