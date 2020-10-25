World Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 58,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,338.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.79.

ATO stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.91.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.