World Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,819 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000.

BBBY opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

