World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,717 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Halliburton by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 13.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,184,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 44.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 199,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 61,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 18.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,840 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

NYSE:HAL opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

