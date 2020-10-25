World Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $3,121,172.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,717.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,002. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

