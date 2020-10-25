World Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,700 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,325,000 after buying an additional 179,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,334,000 after buying an additional 47,615 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,920,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,426,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,279,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV opened at $203.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.36. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $209.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.