World Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $235.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.52. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

