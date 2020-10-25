World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Fiserv by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CSFB upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV opened at $101.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

