World Asset Management Inc Sells 126 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Toro were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in The Toro by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 260,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 1.5% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 198,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Colliers Secur. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $673,825.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,208 shares in the company, valued at $981,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $163,811.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,220.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $84.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average is $72.16. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.58 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

