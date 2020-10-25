World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,372 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,909 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 742.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

NYSE EMR opened at $70.02 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.