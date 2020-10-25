World Asset Management Inc Sells 144 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.52.

NYSE:KSU opened at $184.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.67. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

