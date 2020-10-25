World Asset Management Inc Sells 193 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 16.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIF stock opened at $123.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $92.84 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TIF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

