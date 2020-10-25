World Asset Management Inc Sells 244 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB opened at $136.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.12. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.13.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

