World Asset Management Inc Sells 378 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 62.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in The Progressive by 180.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $555,338.40. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $1,424,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,393,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

NYSE PGR opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.