World Asset Management Inc Sells 978 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bunge were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $811,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Bunge by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 141,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 86,163 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

In related news, Director Vinita Bali bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,556.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

