World Asset Management Inc Trims Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE PPG opened at $134.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.74. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $138.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.37.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.