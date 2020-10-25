World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 30.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,165,000 after acquiring an additional 629,677 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $44,482,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Albemarle by 19.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 938,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 155,354 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Albemarle by 39.1% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 497,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Albemarle by 58.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 339,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,206,000 after purchasing an additional 124,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALB stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.50.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALB. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.48.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.