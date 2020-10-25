World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 31.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,365 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,566,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 404.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 880,219 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $124,595,000 after acquiring an additional 705,893 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 8.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,626 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTXS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $122.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.56. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

