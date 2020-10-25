Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $116.00 price objective on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.57.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $116.82 on Thursday. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $123.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $450,585.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

