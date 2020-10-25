XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.95

XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and traded as high as $24.00. XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 43,893 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.59.

XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) Company Profile (LON:XLM)

XLMedia PLC, a performance marketing company, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,300 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

