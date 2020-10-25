Yara International ASA’s (YARIY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yara International ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

