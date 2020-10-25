YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.80

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.80 and traded as high as $80.54. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $80.41, with a volume of 1,050 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YASKY. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded YASKAWA Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average of $70.31.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

