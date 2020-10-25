Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Facebook posted earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $8.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.32 to $12.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $284.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.00. The company has a market cap of $811.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

