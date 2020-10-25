Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04).

GALT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $152.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.33. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 148,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 209.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 27,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

