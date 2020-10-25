Zacks: Analysts Expect Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Brown-Forman reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE BF.B opened at $74.40 on Thursday. Brown-Forman has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

