Zacks: Analysts Expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Post Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to post $2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.54. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 285.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $14.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.51 to $15.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $13.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

In other news, EVP Sean Compton sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $69,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $67,352.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,227 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

NXST stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.68. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.