Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.89 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APOG. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.29. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $41.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 88.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

