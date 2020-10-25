Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending also reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 128,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $680.84 million, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.