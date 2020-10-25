Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $516.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post sales of $516.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $518.62 million and the lowest is $514.57 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $507.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.38.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 29.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,928 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 338.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $8.10 on Thursday, hitting $302.11. 632,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,313. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,888.07 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

